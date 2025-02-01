Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.800-12.200 EPS.

ETN stock opened at $326.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.08. Eaton has a 1 year low of $245.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,981 shares of company stock valued at $26,318,917 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

