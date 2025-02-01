Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3196 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.35. 48,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Get Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.