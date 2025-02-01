Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 148,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

