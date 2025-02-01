Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EVSB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $51.03.

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (EVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of investment grade debt securities globally. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less EVSB was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

