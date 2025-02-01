Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA EVSB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $51.03.
Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.