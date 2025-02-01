Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $252.49 million and $3.83 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,754.84 or 0.99678167 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,543.73 or 0.99471360 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 252,274,731 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 252,264,740.39. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00031453 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,061,816.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

