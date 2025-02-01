EMC Capital Management Has $71,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $214.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

