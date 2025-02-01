EMC Capital Management Sells 15,435 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

EMC Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 945.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $12,252,740 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

