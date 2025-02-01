Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Patrick Whitesell Purchases 99,996 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 99,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $15,659,373.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,539,589 shares in the company, valued at $241,099,637.40. The trade was a 6.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 89,234 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.18 per share, with a total value of $13,668,864.12.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patrick Whitesell bought 120,958 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.92 per share, with a total value of $18,254,981.36.

On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell acquired 108,476 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.13 per share, with a total value of $15,634,645.88.

On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Endeavor Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.