Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.09 and traded as low as C$27.35. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at C$27.59, with a volume of 316,420 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
