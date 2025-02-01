Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 709.60 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 700.60 ($8.68). Approximately 1,395,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,001,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($8.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.76) to GBX 1,010 ($12.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.13) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,077.25 ($13.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 720.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.99), for a total transaction of £34,939,148.92 ($43,300,469.60). 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

