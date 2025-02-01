Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entera Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entera Bio Stock Down 6.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.49.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.