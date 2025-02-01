Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entera Bio
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Entera Bio Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of ENTX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.49.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entera Bio
- About the Markup Calculator
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.