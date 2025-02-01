Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after buying an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $32.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

