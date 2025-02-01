Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $34.01. 1,065,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,102,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

