Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $28.47 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.15.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Further Reading
