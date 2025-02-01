Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $28.47 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

