Esports Stocks To Consider – January 31st

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the competitive gaming industry. These companies may develop, publish, or stream esports games, provide esports tournaments and events, or offer services and technology related to the esports space. Investing in esports stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the growing popularity and commercialization of competitive gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $174.40. 212,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.15. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 332,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $51.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.34. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 173,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,597. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $500.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62. NIP Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBGI

Featured Articles