Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Everest Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $347.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $499.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.