Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.