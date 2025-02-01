Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after buying an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,142,000 after purchasing an additional 158,064 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $462.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.