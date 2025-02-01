Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

