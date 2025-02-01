Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $1.11 Million in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viasat by 9.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 4.1 %

VSAT stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $32,824.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,732.71. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.