Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $571.88 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.92 and a 200-day moving average of $508.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

