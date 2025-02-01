Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 8,866 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $135,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

