Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,106 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 52.58% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

