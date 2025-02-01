Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $52.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

