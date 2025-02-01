Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 874 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

