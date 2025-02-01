Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

