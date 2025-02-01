Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

