Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $130.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $130,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

