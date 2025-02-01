Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $28.86 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

