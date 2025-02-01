Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 141,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

