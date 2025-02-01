FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.99), with a volume of 907126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($2.83).

FDM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £256.00 million, a PE ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £998.99 ($1,238.06). Insiders have bought a total of 937 shares of company stock worth $299,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

