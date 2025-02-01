Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 01st

Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizers and related agricultural chemicals. These stocks are influenced by factors such as industry demand, crop pricing, weather conditions, and government regulations that affect the agricultural sector. Investors in fertilizer stocks may benefit from the global demand for agricultural products and fertilizers as population growth continues to drive the need for increased food production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,353. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,650,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,184. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. 5,793,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.44. 1,475,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,343. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,042,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,679. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

