Fidelity D & D Bancorp Issues Press Release Detailing Results of Operations in Form 8-K Filing

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol FDBC, recently disclosed its operational and financial highlights in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2025. The filing included details about the company’s latest quarterly and year-to-date performance, shedding light on its current standing in the market.

In the 8-K filing, Fidelity D & D Bancorp shared a press release dated January 29, 2025, which outlined the results of operations for the quarter and year-to-date period ending on December 31, 2024. The document revealed insights into the company’s financial condition, offering stakeholders a comprehensive view of its recent performance.

Furthermore, on the same day, the President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. Santaniello, along with the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Salvatore R. Defrancesco, Jr., presented an overview of the firm to institutional analysts and investors at the 2025 Janney CEO Forum. This disclosure provided an opportunity for key stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the company’s strategies and outlook.

The filing also included pertinent details under Item 9.01 regarding financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 contained a copy of the press release disseminated on January 29, 2025, providing a structured breakdown of the company’s financial performance for the review period. Additionally, Exhibit 99.2 featured a copy of the Investor Presentation from the same date, offering further insights into the company’s operations and financial health.

It’s worth noting that the information shared in the Form 8-K filing by Fidelity D & D Bancorp is intended for disclosure purposes and does not constitute a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, the data presented should not be considered as “filed” for regulatory obligations, nor should it be incorporated by reference into any securities filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Overall, the Form 8-K filing by Fidelity D & D Bancorp serves as a vital communication tool for the company to keep its investors, analysts, and stakeholders informed about its recent financial results and operational activities. It provides transparency and clarity regarding the firm’s performance, facilitating a better understanding of its positioning within the market landscape.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

