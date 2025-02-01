Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 13418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,355,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,099,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,430,000.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
