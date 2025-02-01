Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 204,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.61. 237,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.