Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 97,124 VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.