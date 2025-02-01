Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.