Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $981,000 Investment in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

Get Hull Tactical US ETF alerts:

Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Performance

HTUS opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Hull Tactical US ETF Profile

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.