Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

