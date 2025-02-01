Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 2,952 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPGP opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

