Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,166 Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,294,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 177,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,476,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 297,662 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,419,000. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMD stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $357.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.