Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

