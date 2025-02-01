First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

FPF opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

