First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 4.7% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,747 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

