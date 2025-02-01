First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 110,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 941,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

