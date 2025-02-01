First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
First United Price Performance
Shares of First United stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. First United has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
First United Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
