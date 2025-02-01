First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 13.21%.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First US Bancshares stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.