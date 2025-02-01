First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First US Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.
First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 13.21%.
First US Bancshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First US Bancshares stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First US Bancshares Company Profile
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First US Bancshares
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.