FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10, Zacks reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.9 %

FirstCash stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

