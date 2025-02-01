Five Pine Wealth Management Invests $2.14 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Five Pine Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.