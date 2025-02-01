Five Pine Wealth Management Invests $892,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Five Pine Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 720,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

